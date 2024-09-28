Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah steps down after decades at helm

The group’s secretary general rose from humble beginnings in Beirut to a position of great power. Applicants for his job will need strong nerves, the veteran leader of Hezbollah , on Friday marks a turning point in the conflict in the Middle East. Both Nasrallah and the organisation he led were hardened by successive decades of conflict within Lebanon , against Israel and, latterly, in Syria. Both were powerful political and social forces with very significant regional and local influence.
When Israel sent an army into Lebanon in 1982 in response to cross-border attacks by Palestinian militants, a coalition of Islamist groups was formed with Iranian sponsorship and direction. Nasrallah was an enthusiastic early recruit. Under the name “Islamic Jihad”, this coalition went on to launch massive suicide bombings against the invaders and then against US and French peacekeepers, killing hundreds.
Six years later, Nasrallah led Hezbollah into a new confrontation with Israel, when he ordered an attack across the contested border that killed eight Israeli soldiers and captured two. This war was less conclusive, and Nasrallah turned his attention to a more political strategy, emphasising his movement’s Lebanese nationalist credentials and building a portfolio of businesses, many illicit. Any residual project of creating a Khomeini-style Islamic regime had long been shelved.
Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah Lebanon Middle East Conflict Political Leadership
