Here's what the Matildas' next stage of Olympic qualifying looks like and how Taylor Swift's Eras Tour factors in

In Group B, South Korea looked well placed to snag that final spot after a 10-1 win over Thailand and a 0-0 draw with North Korea, but on the last match day, the North beat Thailand 7-0 and the South drew 1-1 with China.
The Matildas and fourth-seeded Uzbekistan will face off twice, once at home and once away, with Japan and North Korea doing the same. Currently ranked 50th in the world, Uzbekistan finished fourth in the Asian Games in October, losing 8-0 in the semifinals against North Korea before going down 7-0 to China in the third-placed playoff.Like Australia, the Uzbeks had the benefit of playing the entire second round of qualifying at home, scoring an upset 1-0 win over 34th-ranked Vietnam to kick off the round, losing 2-0 to Japan and scraping through after a 3-0 win over India.
After the repeated sell-outs at the Women's World Cup, Football Australia moved the second of their three games in Perth to the city's 60,000-seat AFL ground, which was also a full house. But the Australian leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour starts at the MCG with shows on February 16, 17 and 18. She's also performing at the Olympic Stadium in Sydney the following Friday to Monday.
The 60,000-seat Perth Stadium is hosting a Twenty20 between Australia's men's team and the West Indies on February 13, which would make for a difficult turnaround for the following weekend, with a WWE show on Saturday, February 24.The Paris Olympics technically run from July 26 to August 11, but the football competition, as usual, starts a couple of days earlier, on July 24.
