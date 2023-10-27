Here's the story behind Dumb Money and how a group of Redditors made billions on the stock market during the pandemic

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onIn the opening months of 2021, when the world was still in the throws of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of amateur investors on a social media platform made billions on the US stock market, nearly bankrupting huge investment firms in the process.

Two years later, Hollywood has got their hands on the David v Goliath story and turned it into a feature film calledLike EB Games, GameStop is mostly seen in suburban shopping centres across the US.Before mid-July 2020, GameStop stocks weren't really anything to write home about. They were trading at about $US4.By October 2020, it was at $US12 and by December, it was $US18.

At first, Wall Street was baffled at why a usually unattractive stock like GameStop would soar so high.At the start of 2020, a WallStreetBets member going by the name of DeepF**kingValue — who we now know is— posted on the subreddit that he had invested $US50,000 into GameStop stock.But that's not all headtopics.com

The online resistance led by Gill didn't just cause a near-defunct stock to resurrect, it also caused a lot of rich people to lose a lot of money.When you buy shares in a company, you're usually betting that it will become more profitable over time. So you're going "long" on the stock.

But if you believe that a company's shares will tank — like the shares of a video game retailer — you canfor less than you sold them for.But if your "shorted" shares increase in price, then short sellers have to scramble to buy the shares back in order to be able to return the shares to their original owner. headtopics.com

It's hard to say for sure, but many of the characters in Dumb Money are based on their real-life counterparts.Once one of Wall Street's most successful hedge funds, Melvin Capital never fully bounced back from 2021's losses and shuttered operations in May of 2022.Cohen's Point 72 hedge fund injected millions into Melvin Capital to help it survive the GameStop short squeeze. When Redditors found out, they targeted Cohen to the point he deleted his X (formally Twitter) account.

Read more:

