Henry Kissinger: A Master of Personal Relations and Networks

You always appreciate the people who are kind to you as you wind your way through life. For me, I came to Kissinger originally through his books. I read his masterly history of the Congress of Vienna and the diplomacy of Castlereagh and Metternich many years ago. His later book is a must-read for anybody who wants a career in international relations.

And Kissinger’s book The one single takeout from Henry Kissinger’s advice was that every good government needs a clear, simple, foreign policy strategy. So impressed was I with Kissinger’s erudition and clarity of thought that whenever I visited New York as the foreign minister I always called on him. I’d spend an hour with him which was more valuable than all the outside advice I could ever get from columnists and academics. One year, he hosted a private dinner for me. The other guests included the famous television presenter Barbara Walters and opera singer Beverly Sills. He was not just erudite and wise, Kissinger was a master of personal relations and networks





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Henry Kissinger, Controversial Nobel Peace Prize Winner, Dies at 100Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, a controversial figure in US foreign policy, has passed away at the age of 100. Kissinger played a significant role in global events during the 1970s and was known for his efforts in diplomatic relations with China, arms control talks, and peace agreements.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Two things to master if you’re thinking about starting a businessBehind every small business is a business owner with a dream. But after years of surviving economic turmoil, it’s often a dream that is battle worn.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Two things to master if you’re thinking about starting a businessBehind every small business is a business owner with a dream. But after years of surviving economic turmoil, it’s often a dream that is battle worn.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Two things to master if you’re thinking about starting a businessBehind every small business is a business owner with a dream. But after years of surviving economic turmoil, it’s often a dream that is battle worn.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Burns survivor Sophie Delezio shares major personal development in new life update7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Megan Fox reveals personal struggleMegan Fox has revealed she had a miscarriage alongside fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »