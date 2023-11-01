Help arrives for fatigued Queensland firefighters

Residents at Silver Valley and Watsonville have been told to evacuate as fires at one stage threatened nearby Herberton’s hospital.“There were moves earlier that they may have needed to evacuate the Herberton hospital but that has now not had to happen, which is due to the amazing work ... by our men and women firefighters.”

Residents in the region were on high alert after Queensland and NSW firefighters joined forces late on Tuesday to save nearby Wallangarra, where homes were destroyed and power is yet to be restored.AdvertisementIn this image made from video provided by the QFES, firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire in Tara on Tuesday. Firefighters have been battling the blaze for more than a week.There have been more than 900 fires across the state in the past fortnight.

Some are expected at the Tara fire, which has claimed a life and burnt more than 20,000 hectares in the past week but was behind containment lines on Wednesday. The recovery effort at Tara has begun, with residents in the region told they can “return with caution”.

Residents have been able to avoid the Tara fire but have reported to Dalby hospital with respiratory issues due to smoke, she said.

