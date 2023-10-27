‘Heil Hitler’: Victorian neo-Nazis under police investigation over alleged salute for TV cameras

Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant are under investigation by Victoria police after saying ‘heil Hitler’ and performing an aborted Nazi salute outside the county court.Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant are under investigation by Victoria police after saying ‘heil Hitler’ and performing an aborted Nazi salute outside the county court.

“Victoria Police is investigating after allegations a man performed the Nazi salute and said ‘heil Hitler’ outside a Melbourne court on 27 October,” the spokesperson said. The spokesperson said it is the first reported incident to police since the ban on the Nazi salute in Victoria went into effect

Judge Kellie Blair said Sewell, now 30, was the leader of the European Australian Movement at the time, while Hersant, now 24, led the National Socialist Network.Blair said a group of friends hiking in the park had seen stickers on their walk with the “Australia for the white man” phrase prior to being attacked. headtopics.com

When they crossed paths again in the car park, one of the group Googled neo-Nazi symbols and took a video of the other men. Prosecutors claimed Sewell injured his arm on a broken window, either by breaking it himself or reaching into the car, while Hersant was said to have reached through the driver’s side window to either turn off the car or grab the keys.Our Australian afternoon update breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what’s happening and why it mattersBlair said while the offending arose from their association with neo-Nazi groups, she did not consider it to be related to their political views.

Blair said that with family support, being young fathers, having good employment prospects and limited involvement in the criminal justice system “prospects for rehabilitation are good” for both men.

Judge wishes prominent neo-Nazis 'good luck' as they avoid further jailA court heard Thomas Sewell has long held white supremacist beliefs, but a judge sentencing him over an assault on hikers said he had good prospects of rehabilitation.

