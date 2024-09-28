Heavy Rains Trigger Widespread Floods and Landslides in Nepal

A tin shed lies partially submerged at the edge of the Bagmati River in spate after heavy rains in Kathmandu .Heavy rainfall has triggered widespread floods and landslides in Nepal , with dozens of people reported dead and more than 3,000 rescued.

Authorities on Saturday said downpours, which began on Friday night, were expected to continue past the weekend, with large parts of the country cut off. Nepal's home ministry said all divisions of security forces in the country, including the army, had been mobilised to help with rescue efforts.Several critical roads were blocked by landslides triggered by the rainfall, including the key Prithvi highway that connects Kathmandu to the rest of the country .Buses were banned from travelling at night on highways and cars were discouraged.

"The government's priority right now is to rescue the people and help those who have been affected," he said.

Nepal Floods Landslides Kathmandu Heavy Rainfall

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding, Landslides in Earthquake-Hit JapanTorrential downpours caused widespread flooding and landslides in Japan's Ishikawa prefecture, exacerbating the damage already inflicted by a devastating earthquake earlier this year. One person died in a landslide, six remain missing, and tens of thousands have been evacuated.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Albanese rebuked over climate trigger stance in environmental legislationPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has faced criticism from Senate crossbenchers, including Greens leader Sarah Hanson-Young, for appearing to rule out adding a climate trigger to proposed environmental laws. Hanson-Young accused Albanese of lacking leadership and compared his approach to former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's “bulldozer” style.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Beetaloo Basin environmental assessment to determine if 'water trigger' will be pulled on fracking projectsFracking projects in the Beetaloo Basin will face fresh scrutiny as the federal environment minister orders an assessment into the potential water impacts on gas exploration in the basin.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Harris’ debate earrings trigger conspiracy theories among Trump supportersWhat’s the frequency, Kamala?

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

At least 66 killed and 69 missing as flooding and landslides hit NepalRain has been pouring since Friday night and is expected to continue over the weekend

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

India and Pakistan brace for rare August cyclone as death toll from monsoon rains risesThe death toll from recent monsoon rain also rose, with children among the dead after a house was destroyed in a mudslide in rural Pakistan.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »