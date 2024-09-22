Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding, Landslides in Earthquake-Hit Japan

The torrential downpour caused 16 rivers in the area to breach their banks, Japan ese public broadcaster NHK reported.One person in the city of Suzu died after their home was swallowed by a landslide, NHK reported.
At least six people are missing, Ishikawa authorities said, and tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate, according to NHK.It's a region that has already endured destruction and misery once this year.On January 1, a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto peninsula in Ishikawa, killing hundreds of people and causing widespread destruction that the region is still recovering from.
About 50cm of rain has fallen in the region over the last three days, due to the rainbands that cause torrential rain above the Hokuriku region, JMA said."Heavy rain is hitting the region that had been badly damaged by the Noto earthquake, and I believe many people are feeling very uneasy," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.Hayashi said the government "puts people's lives first" and its priority was search and rescue operations.
Flooding Landslides Japan Earthquake Ishikawa Prefecture
