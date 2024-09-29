Heavy Rainfall Triggers Devastating Floods and Landslides in Nepal

Heavy rainfall has triggered widespread floods and landslides in Nepal, with 148 people reported dead and more than 3,000 rescued.

Entire neighbourhoods in Kathmandu were inundated over the weekend with flash floods reported in rivers coursing through the capital and extensive damage to highways connecting the city with the rest of Nepal. "The government's priority right now is to rescue the people and help those who have been affected," he said.

