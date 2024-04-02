Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms forecast for Queensland

A change in the weather will put a dampener on Queensland’s school holidays, with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and possible flash flooding forecast for parts of the south-east. From Thursday, rain and thunderstorms will increase across SEQ and north-east NSW, with up to 30mm possible, particularly towards the Gold Coast and Darling Downs regions.

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Harry Clark said areas around the edges of Brisbane could be affected, but heavy rainfall was more likely to impact those further south. “There is potential for totals around 100mm but that really depends on where that trough moves,” Clark said. A trough that has lingered over central Australia is expected to gradually move across Queensland and reach the south-east on Wednesday. This is likely to trigger thunderstorms and rainfall, with some uncertainty around the chance of flooding. “It’s been a wet month, so the soil is still holding a lot of moisture … and dams and creeks are quite full,” Clark said

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queensland father Jerromy Brookes dies after multiple snake bites in Deeragun, Townsville7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Dugald River Solar Farm begins powering outback Queensland mining amid growing demand for green energyA solar farm with the power to service 90,000 homes has switched on in outback Queensland — powering one of the richest mining regions in the world. Experts say green energy will be key to Australia’s role in filling global shortages of metals and minerals.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Man Awarded $2 Million Compensation for Improper Treatment at Queensland HospitalA man has been awarded more than $2 million in compensation after suffering a stroke and brain damage resulting from improper treatment at a Queensland hospital.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Queensland casinos to have cash limits, new penalties in gambling reforms prompted by Star reportCash transactions will be limited to less than $1,000, and there'll be a cap on how much can be drawn over 24 hours.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Voters denied chance to vote in Queensland council election due to ballot shortagesQueensland's electoral commission is under scrutiny after ballot paper shortages left some people unable to vote at last weekend's council elections.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

No new stadium to be built for 2032 Olympics as Queensland opposition leader reveals planDavid Crisafulli’s stance means the multi-billion dollar Victoria Park plan recommended by Graham Quirk on Monday is dead

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »