Heavy rain along NSW North Coast dampens bushfire threat and brings drought relief

Heavy rain has soaked the fire grounds of northern NSW overnight, bringing drought relief and greatly reducing the bushfire threat over the coming weeks.Scone was 22 degrees Celsius below the town's maximum on WednesdayIn the 24 hours to 9am today, a desperately needed 25 to 100 millimetres was welcomed from Newcastle to Byron Bay — easily the heaviest rain the north coast has received in months.

The soaking is neutralising the fire threat by introducing moisture into the soil and vegetation, while also lowering the risk of new fires sparking up. Some 120 fires were burning across NSW on Thursday evening. By 9am on Friday, that number had fallen to 108, and is likely to continue falling rapidly during the coming days.

The system is also bringing much cooler temperatures as southerly winds flush a hot air mass back into the tropics. Scone on Thursday shivered at only 13 degrees Celsius, 22 degrees below the town's maximum on Wednesday, while also picking up 25mm of rain — the best fall in nearly a year.Northern NSW is the beneficiary of a clash between polar air from the south and warmer, humid air off the Tasman Sea – a perfect set up for rising air and cloud formation. headtopics.com

The ongoing drought has produced a rainfall deficit well over 500mm since November last year, including in Yamba, where only 569mm has been collected, a staggering 821mm below average. While spring totals are still on track to remain below average, this type of rain-producing weather system was noticeably absent in the lead up to Black Saturday.

