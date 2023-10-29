Heatwave conditions in New South Wales triggers extreme fire danger warning

Temperatures of 33 degrees are forecast in Sydney and 36 degrees in the west of the city over the coming hours, about six to eight degrees above the seasonal average.NSW fire crews battled this blaze in Sydney's south-west yesterday. Heatwave conditions are expected for the state today. (Nine)"Fresh to strong northwesterly winds and warm and dry conditions will lead to elevated fire dangers," the Bureau of Meteorology said in an update early today.

Lismore is tipped to reach 28 degrees, Grafton 31 degrees, Taree 30 degrees and Maitland in the Hunter 34 degrees.﻿ On the NSW South Coast, Batemans Bay will reach an expected 34 degrees while Katoomba in the NSW Blue Mountains will be 28 degrees.

A total fire ban has been announced for Sydney as well as large parts of NSW, meaning no fires can be lit in the open. The NSW Rural Fire Service said last night a grass fire burning close to homes in Minto, in Sydney's south-west has been brought under control.NSW firefighters have been tackling blazes in the state;s north over past days. (Nick Moir/ SMH) (Nine) headtopics.com

Overnight there were 88 fires burning, 29 on the Northern Tablelands in the state's north, the RFS said. The heatwave conditions are expected to ease in coming days, with the mercury dropping to 27 degrees in Sydney tomorrow.﻿

