Heather Ostler wins three gold medals at 2023 Global Powerlifting Committee World Championships

Heather Ostler never imagined a weight-loss journey would lead her to breaking records at a powerlifting world championship.

Early this month, Ms Ostler represented Australia at the Global Powerlifting Committee (GPC) event in Hungary — her first time competing overseas. Competing against dozens of women in her category, she brought home the gold for the 115 kilogram deadlift, 90kg squat bench press, and 65kg bench press."Standing up on that podium was just incredible, it was surreal that I ended up there.Ms Ostler's exploration of powerlifting began when health complications fuelled her desire to lose weight.

She first picked up the weights five years ago after being inspired by her trainer who was lifting competitively."At the beginning, I only wanted to lose a couple of kilos to better my health.Ms Ostler's strength training gym is an almost five-hour journey from her home in Narrandera, in southern New South Wales, to Dubbo."I have my home gym but it doesn't compare to when I'm there training with my coach and my team," she said. headtopics.com

'Powerlifting saved my life': How Lily Riley overcame cancer to break weightlifting records and star in a movieAFLW wrap: Swans move one step closer to maiden finals berth with win over PiesWorld Cup final overshadowed by refereeing controversy, with record four cards handed out'It's pretty dire.' The cost of living crisis is still hitting Australians hard.

After watching people left 'shattered' by family law disputes, this chief justice wants to see change'It's pretty dire.' The cost of living crisis is still hitting Australians hard. How did we get here — and how do we get out? headtopics.com

Australia v New Zealand: Cricket World Cup 2023Over-by-over report: The trans-Tasman rivals clash in the teams’ sixth outing in India. Join our team of writers for updates Read more ⮕

Pacific Championships 2023 LIVE: Jillaroos and Kiwi Ferns begin trans-Tasman double-headerThe Australian men’s and women’s sides take on their New Zealand counterparts at AAMI Park in Melbourne. Read more ⮕

Pacific Championships 2023 LIVE: Jillaroos and Kiwi Ferns begin trans-Tasman double-headerThe Australian men’s and women’s sides take on their New Zealand counterparts at AAMI Park in Melbourne. Read more ⮕

Pacific Championships 2023 LIVE: Jillaroos and Kiwi Ferns begin trans-Tasman double-headerThe Australian men’s and women’s sides take on their New Zealand counterparts at AAMI Park in Melbourne. Read more ⮕

What time does the 2023 Rugby World Cup final start in Australia?Rugby: A long and rich Rugby rivalry will enter a new chapter where New Zealand and South Africa battle it out for Sunday's Rugby World Cup final clash. Read more ⮕

Australia vs New Zealand - Pacific Championships Week 3, 2023Follow Pacific Championships live with instant updates on the match between Australia and New Zealand. See all the live stats, team line ups, betting odds, fantasy & match updates here. Read more ⮕