Heat-related deaths projected to surge in coming decades

The number of people who die from heat-related deaths, dubbed society’s “silent killer”, is projected to surge over coming decades, with millions living in so-called ‘heat islands’ like Western Sydney. Experts warn complacency and inaction are dooming millions of people to dire fates because extreme heat still isn’t taken seriously.

On February 6 in 2009, some 400 fires raged in Victoria in a devastating event that would come to be known as Black Saturday, killing 173 people and injuring 400 more. There was a Royal Commission, legislative change, millions of dollars raised for victims and a permanent scar left on the psyches of communities impacted. However, the extreme summer heat surrounding those haunting bushfires claimed the lives of 374 people, which is a death toll rarely acknowledged. Deaths from extreme heat are predicted to surge five-fold by mid-century

