Heartbroken parents forced to switch off newborn's life support

Leaving hospital without their newborn boy was the second-hardest thing new parents Amylee and Thiago Magalhaes have ever had to do. The most difficult — switching off their three-day-old son Jack’s life support. Just as other people were celebrating the start of the brand new year of 2013, Amylee and her husband were trying to come to terms with the heartache of unexpectedly losing their first child.

“I refused to go back home,” Amylee tells 7Life about the gamut of emotions she faced following the shock death of her newborn baby. “His car seat was in my car, the nursery was set up, everything was ready for him. “I couldn’t do it.” The NSW woman had enjoyed an uneventful pregnancy, going into labour at 41 weeks in January 2013, just after the clock struck new year. She and Thiago had been so excited to welcome their first baby. “It was a super healthy pregnancy,” Amylee says. “No issues, no concerns. I was classed as low risk.” But at their local hospital, things took a tur





