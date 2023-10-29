'Heartbroken': Matthew Perry's family and friends pay tribute to 'funniest' star

Matthew Perry's family, friends and fellow celebrities on Sunday mourned the passing of the wise-cracking co-star of 1990s sitcom "Friends" who died at his Los Angeles home in an apparent drowning this weekend. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend," Perry's family told People magazine on Sunday in a statement.

The official "Friends" web page on Instagram said: "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans." Singer Adele gave a tearful tribute to Perry and his Chandler character during her Las Vegas show on Saturday night.

