Heartbreaking new detail in ice hockey death as family demands ‘justice’ over ‘reckless’ act

Petgrave is said to have been left “devastated” by the incident in which Johnson’s carotid artery was severed by a skate blade. And in the days since she has reviewed the footage hundreds of times and come to the conclusion that the manoeuvre was “totally unnecessary”.“We are absolutely calling for a complete investigation,” Kari said.“We were watching the game in real-time and we did witness what happened. Horrific is the word to describe.

“That’s not a hockey play, that’s not a check. I understand that every team has an enforcer, per se, on their team. Kari said she was prepared to accept the result of the police’s investigation but wanted to ensure their probe was as thorough as possible.

Kari said Adam, who grew up in Grand Rapids, had been thinking about giving up hockey before he got the opportunity to play for the Panthers in the UK. “He was kind of torn. I think Adam was kind of coming to the realisation that it was time to move on, hang up his skates and move on,” Kari said.

Kari said the response they had received since the death of Adam had demonstrated how many people he had touched throughout his life. South Yorkshire Police said its officers had been at the scene since Saturday conducting inquiries, including speaking to witnesses and experts.

