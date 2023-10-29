Heartbreaking discovery in Matthew Perry’s home following apparent drowning

Following the death of Matthew Perry in his Los Angeles home, authorities have reportedly found multiple prescription drugs. Law enforcement sources have claimed that, although no illegal drugs were discovered on the scene, antidepressants, anti-anxiety drugs and COPD drugs were found, according to TMZ. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Matthew Perry as Chandler on Friends. COPD is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a lung disease that can cause obstructed airflow from the lungs.

Perry’s most recent photo on Instagram - posted only six days earlier - shows the actor relaxing in what appears to be a spa or jacuzzi. “So warm water swirling around makes you feel good,” he wrote alongside the photo. It’s unclear where the photo was taken. Perry had reportedly spent his final hours playing pickleball — a popular ball game played with a flat paddle, as opposed to a stringed racquet.

