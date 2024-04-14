Heartbreaking Details Emerge About Victim of Westfield Bondi Massacre

Heartbreaking new details have emerged about Westfield Bondi massacre victim Dawn Singleton , including the tragic way her partner discovered she was dead.The policeman fiance of one of the victims of the Bondi Junction stabbing attack was among dozens of officers urgently called to the scene on Saturday.Ms Singleton, the daughter of billionaire business identity John Singleton and lawyer Julie Martin, was stabbed outside the Chanel boutique after purchasing make-up.

“She’d just gone in to buy makeup at Chanel, she was only there for 15 minutes, looking at makeup for her wedding.Dawn Singleton had been at Westfield Bondi for only 15 minutes when she was stabbed. “She was just so down to earth, humble, sweet and hard working,” Ms Shannon said. “She was just amazing.”

