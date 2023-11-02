Heart tests save Dubbo man's life as Westfund Health Insurance releases rural access report

Mr Shooter said he asked his cardiologist, "I want to live. I'm 40, I have a wife and kids. What would you do?"Six days later during the angiogram, Mr Shooter heard the medical team gasp at his results and he was immediately rushed to critical care at Dubbo Hospital."I went from the back of the ambulance straight onto the theatre table. Everyone was kitted up ready to go," he said.If Mr Shooter had not had those tests when he did, he may not have survived.

Spring Ridge hasn't had a doctor for 30 years, but that all changed when a local farmer met a pharmacist.The private health insurer analysed 66,000 claims over a seven-year period from eight regional towns – six in NSW, including Dubbo, Bathurst, Orange, Mudgee, Lithgow and Wollongong, and two in Queensland, Townsville and Mackay.It also offered insight into where those gaps were and suggested that more targeted investment of health dollars was needed.

"What the report has allowed us to do is to be much more prescriptive and better targeted in terms of coming up with solutions." Ms Rutherford said allied and ancillary health services should be considered in the federal government's independent scope of practice review to redesign primary care, as those services impacted the work of GPs.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.