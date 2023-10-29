Health anxiety can be all-consuming. Accepting uncertainty is an important step

‘One of the challenges in treating health anxiety is persuading sufferers that their anxiety, not a physical ailment, is the root issue.’‘One of the challenges in treating health anxiety is persuading sufferers that their anxiety, not a physical ailment, is the root issue.’n an era where a world of information is just a few clicks away, health anxiety has taken on a new dimension.
In the wake of a devastating global pandemic, there is naturally a greater concern for the health of ourselves and those around us. But for those grappling with health anxiety, this concern is not so easily overcome by rationalising or reassurance. Their fears persist and intensify, and their worry about health is frequent, severe and resistant to the soothing words of medical professionals. Temporary relief is short-lived, as fears and doubts quickly resurface or latch on to a new symptom.
This condition used to be called hypochondriasis and it was often met with derision and misconceptions that it stemmed from attention-seeking or malingering.
Health anxiety exists on a spectrum that encompasses our ordinary apprehensions about illness and death, making it a condition we can all empathise with Ironically, in a cruel twist of fate, health anxiety fuels itself through the physiological symptoms of anxiety, attentional bias and the nocebo effect. When confronted with fear, the body's natural response is to trigger the fight-or-flight reaction, eliciting a wide array of somatic symptoms, such as elevated heart rate, shortness of breath, chest pain, sweating, nausea, diarrhoea and dizziness.
Health anxiety can also be complicated by the nocebo effect, which operates in the opposite direction of the more familiar placebo effect. It occurs when we read about the symptoms of a possible illness or the negative side effects of a medication and subsequently experience those symptoms or side effects, even when we've unknowingly been given a sugar pill rather than the real drug. Clearly our mind exerts a profound influence over our bodily experience.