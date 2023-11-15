Head injuries on the rise in Australia, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations

Every four minutes an Australian is hospitalised with a head injury, with cases rising nearly 7% after dropping during Covid-19 lockdowns and disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable Australians, new data shows. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (Aihw) published on Thursday has found in 2020-21, head injuries accounted for more than one in five of all injury emergency department presentations.

The report found the rate of head injury hospitalisations has increased over the past decade by an average of 1.4% each year between 2017–18 and 2020–21. Following a decline in 2019–20 likely due to the impacts of Covid–19, the rates in 2020–21 increased by 6.7%. Prof Rebecca Ivers, the head of population health at the University of New South Wales, said the report carried important findings that the most vulnerable Australians were at the greatest risk of head injury

