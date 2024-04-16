Head explodes in absurd 39-ball century! | 03:25 Glenn Maxwell has taken an indefinite break from the Indian Premier League due to mental and physical fatigue, while Cricket Australia is sweating on Mitchell Marsh ’s fitness after the T20 captain sustained a hamstring injury.

“After the first few games hadn’t gone to plan personally for me, it was a pretty easy decision,” Maxwell said. “I felt like I wasn’t contributing in a positive way and it felt like, with the position we find ourselves at the table, to give someone else the opportunity to try their wares and hopefully, someone can make the spot their own.”

Head blasts century off 39 balls as Maxwell pulls out of IPLTravis Head blasted a 39-ball century to lift Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore after Glenn Maxwell took an indefinite break from the Indian Premier League citing mental and physical fatigue

