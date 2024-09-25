He will have a bit of a point to prove’: This Saturday, the time is right for Brodie Grundy to deliver

‘He will have a bit of a point to prove’: This Saturday, the time is right for Brodie Grundy to deliverAfter 12 years, 219 games, and three clubs in two states, Brodie Grundy has finally found himself in the right spot at the right time with the right people.It certainly was never going to happen in his aborted stint at Melbourne when he and the club quickly realised two bulls don’t operate well in the one paddock.and offered for trade by a second club in two years.

Anthony Rocca, Grundy’s friend and long-term ruck coach at Collingwood, said this was the moment of serendipity for his former charge. The timing was right for Sydney to secure Grundy, and the timing has been helpful for Grundy, who not only finds himself at a club that wants his style of ruckman, but faces an opposition that has lost its first-choice ruck, Oscar McInerney.

Collingwood senior coach Craig McRae, who coached a young Grundy when he was head of development, and then coached him for half a dozen senior games in his last season at the Magpies, said clearances in this Saturday’s game would be critical for the style of both teams, so Grundy’s influence would be important.

An assistant coach at another club said Jordon Sweet had been excellent for Port in the preliminary final for nearly a half and forced Grundy into grappling.

