‘He was a creep’: Students on alleged killer

Paul Thijssen, 24, allegedly murdered school water polo coach Lilie James, 21, in a bathroom at the prestigious Sydney school just after midnight on Wednesday. He wasLilie James, 21, was a water polo teacher at St Andrew’s Cathedral School. Picture: Supplied

“He had a wandering eye and flirtatious personality which unsettled young girls in the sports team,” one student exclusively told theThijssen was called “arrogant” by former peers – he attended the school and graduated in 2017 – who noted he was “hated” by boys and liked by girls.

Officers arrived at the St Andrew’s gym just after midnight on Wednesday to find Ms James’ body had suffered “serious head injuries”. Unnamed police sources have told theMs James’ body was found at St Andrew’s Cathedral School in the Sydney CBD on Wednesday. Picture: Hollie Adams. headtopics.com

Fingerprints from the remains were cross referenced with those kept at the Dutch embassy leading to confirmation the body was Thijssen’s, the Daily Mail reports. CCTV footage from the school, obtained by police, reportedly shows Thijssen following Ms James into the gym bathroom, before he is seen leaving the area over an hour later, according to

He had been a sports captain as a student, graduating in 2017. He later secured a job at the school as a cricket and hockey coach.

Read more:

newscomauHQ »

Lilie James identified as woman found dead at Sydney private school, police searching for male colleagueThe young St Andrews Cathedral School water polo coach’s body was found in the school’s gym. Police are now searching for another staffer Paul Thijssen. Read more ⮕

Lilie James, found dead at Sydney school, a young woman with the world at her feetThe 21-year-old was coaching students on Wednesday. Hours later, she was found dead at St Andrews Cathedral School, a brutal end to a life full of potential. Read more ⮕

Lilie James, found dead at Sydney school, a young woman with the world at her feetThe 21-year-old was coaching students on Wednesday. Hours later, she was found dead at St Andrews Cathedral School, a brutal end to a life full of potential. Read more ⮕

Lilie James, found dead at Sydney school, a young woman with the world at her feetThe 21-year-old was coaching students on Wednesday. Hours later, she was found dead at St Andrew’s Cathedral School, a brutal end to a life full of potential. Read more ⮕

Search resumes for Paul Thijssen following death of Lilie JamesPolice will resume their search in Sydney’s east for Thijssen, who has been missing since the body of his colleague was found in the gym bathroom of St Andrew’s school. Read more ⮕

Ex-boyfriend called police to reveal location of Lilie James’ bodyNew details have emerged into the alleged murder of 21-year-old, Lilie James, who was found beaten to death at one of Sydney’s top high schools. Read more ⮕