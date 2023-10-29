‘He slapped me’: Disgraced AFL player agent opens up on Newman bust-up

“What happened was I had a pimple that morning (Friday), which is pretty rare for me, and he actually hit the pimple and it started bleeding.Source: News Corp AustraliaNixon had asked Newman to join him as a speaker at the lunch and the pair had settled on a fee, which Nixon would pay Newman.

On Friday, after Newman’s appearance, the pair had words when Newman discovered his fee would be less than he believed he had been promised.“I also learnt something from it, both he and Warwick Capper can’t fight so they need to stick to what they do best.resulting from a podcast they share, with the former recently taking leave from the show.Nixon conceded his lack of clarity had led to the incident with 77-year-old Newman.

“We were originally booked for $3000 to appear at the event and we were to split the fee,” Nixon said. “Sam put it in his diary that he was getting $3000. In fairness, I put it in a spreadsheet of bookings to him that it was $3000, but I meant it was for the two of us.“I told him ‘calm down, we look like dickheads’,” Nixon said. headtopics.com

When asked on Sunday if he would like to comment on Nixon’s version of events, Newman said: “Could I ask you not to waste my time again on this matter or that person.”

‘He slapped me’: Nixon on Newman stoushControversial former player agent Ricky Nixon has come clean on his bust-up with Sam Newman in Somerville last Friday. Read more ⮕

Patricia Cornelius tackles the AFL in #MeToo drama at TheatreworksThis wrap of shows around Melbourne includes Patricia Cornelius’ AFL drama In the Club, the MSO’s genial but incisive triple bill, Zahra Newman’s five-star Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, Stephanie Lake’s exuberant Manifesto, the Melbourne International Jazz Festival, and The Song Company at Trinity College Chapel. Read more ⮕

‘Oh sh*t’: Weirdest questions, coach shocks — inside clubs’ ‘crazy’ AFL draft interviewsAFL: North Melbourne are continuing their efforts to secure pick one, as the continue to deal with the Eagles on securing it. Read more ⮕

AFL Draft: Recruiters Discuss Best Prospects and Draft OrderRecruiters from various AFL clubs discuss the strengths, weaknesses, and potential landing spots for this year's best prospects in the upcoming AFL draft. The draft order is also provided, with expectations of a wild first round. Read more ⮕

The AFL young guns already on club radars for 2024 trade raidsAFLW: Adelaide have secured a top two spot after a dramatic win over North Melbourne. Read more ⮕

‘Is he ready?’: Great’s $1.5m warning as ‘scrutiny’ looms for star AFL recruitAFL: Saints recruit Paddy Dow says coach Ross Lyon played a large roll in attracting him to the club. Read more ⮕