t looked, sounded and felt like the start of a US presidential campaign. “The stakes are high and the consequences couldn’t be greater,” said Glenn Youngkin inthat showed the Virginia governor walking in Ronald Reagan’s footsteps at the 40th president’s library in Simi Valley, California, complete with Air Force One and a fragment of the Berlin wall.

He repeatedly criticised public schools on “culture war” issues such as transgender bathrooms and vowed: “On day one, I will ban critical race theory.” The fate of his opponent, Terry McAuliffe, was sealed when, during a debate, McAuliffe said: “I don’t believe parents should be telling schools what they should teach” – a line that was constantly replayed in the Republican’s attacks ads.

Some of his early admirers have since recanted. In July last year, Karen Tumulty, an associate editor of the Washington Post, wrote a column entitled “Why Glenn Youngkin – or someone like him – must run in 2024.” Three months later, TumultyIt’s been an unmitigated disaster. If you were to ask anybody what are his accomplishments, they can’t name anything. He hasn’t done anything he said he would except for getting sued by school boards and trying to impose things on trans people. headtopics.com

Youngkin is not on the ballot next month but he has a significant personal investment in the outcome. He is appearing in an ad for, a supervisor in Loudon county who represents the Algonquin district, said: “It’s a critical year for Loudoun county and for the entire state because abortion rights, voting rights, healthcare in general are all on the chopping block.

“To enact the kind of policies that are most important to him, he’s convinced himself that things like abortion and trans rights and critical race theory – things I’m sure he has never given any thought to at all – suddenly have become important because they’re so important for Republican electoral politics. headtopics.com

