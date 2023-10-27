Hasan Minhaj denies ‘faking racism’ in Netflix comedy shows

in September, which claimed he fabricated and exaggerated parts of his stand-up routines, calling the expose needlessly misleading., claimed Minhaj had embellished several elements in his previous Netflix comedy specials, such as(2017).

Comedian Hasan Minhaj has responded to allegations that he embellished stories told in his stand-up specials.for extra laughs, and whether there should be any boundaries regarding the extent of a fabrication., provided a brief statement shortly after the article’s publication, emphasising that all the stories in his stand-up werefrom his life. However, the comedian has expanded on this in a detailed 21-minute video released on Friday.

“With everything that’s happening in the world, I’m aware even talking about this now feels so trivial,” Minhaj says at the beginning of the video. “But being accused of faking racism is not trivial. It’s very serious, and it demands an explanation.”article, calling a particular routine of his “70 per cent emotional truth … and then 30 per cent hyperbole, exaggeration, fiction.” headtopics.com

However, he provides further context around three specific stories outlined in the profile in his recent video, including his run-in with an FBI informant who infiltrated his family’s mosque – another storyalleged he fabricated. He insists each event did take place, lamenting how the article made him look like a “psycho”.

“The truth is, racism, FBI surveillance and the threats to my family happened. And I said this on the record,” he says.He admits to small embellishments, such as the fact that the mother of the girl he asked to prom had said she didn’t want to take photos with him a few days before prom rather than on the actual day. headtopics.com

