our boy’s a little out of shape!” Bright Eyes frontman Conor Oberst says, slightly out of breath, on the second day of Adelaide’s Harvest Rock festival. The last time his band visited Australia, it was for the unrelated but similarly named Harvest festival in 2011 – and a lot can happen in 12 years.

A familiar lineup of gen X and millennial-friendly acts smartly maps the common threads between genres and generations, from Tim Rogers and Adalita fronting a Rolling Stones tribute act, to Vera Blue covering Enya’s Orinoco Flow. In her Saturday afternoon set, Thelma Plum covers Powderfinger’s These Days just hours after its writer, Bernard Fanning, played the song himself on the opposite stage.

But is it any good? Harvest Rock is certainly a pleasant festival experience; its city-side setting in the East End parklands, with just two stages a few hundred metres away from each other, mitigates clashes and other familiar festival gripes. A "Little Harvest" kids' zone caters to families, while plenty of raised and roped-off VIP areas allow cashed-up older audience members to circumvent outdoor festival indignities.

'His love of hats has seemingly been unmoved by the last decade of cultural appropriation discourse' … Jay Kay of Jamiroquai performs at Harvest Rock 2023 on Saturday night.Having already hit the peak of "funkosity", headliner Jamiroquai suffer by comparison.

In Sunday's final stretch, hometown hero Paul Kelly returns undaunted after his cameo at a yes rally a few weeks ago. Even if his closing singalong of From Little Things Big Things Grow lands a little differently, it's impossible to have a bad time hearing To Her Door, Deeper Water and How to Make Gravy played in succession.

