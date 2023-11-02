Harry Potter stunt double left paralysed

The pair met when they were children and developed a close bond over the years. In the doco – which will air locally on– Radcliffe said Holmes was “like a cool older brother” and Holmes said being Radcliffe’s lead stunt double “the best job in the world”., when Holmes broke his neck on set in a stunt gone wrong, which resulted in a debilitating spinal injury.He spent the next six months in hospital and the accident changed his life forever.

“As Daniel and closest stunt colleagues rally to support David and his family in their moment of need, it is David’s extraordinary spirit of resilience that becomes their greatest source of strength and inspiration,” reads a synopsis for the documentary.

Stream David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived on BINGE. New BINGE customers get a 14-day free trial. Sign up at The film will feature candid personal footage shot over the last decade and behind-the-scenes material from Holmes’ stunt work.

There will also be heartwarming footage and images of his life now as well as interviews with his friends, family and crew members, one of which called the accident the “worst day in the film business that I’ve ever had”.

The men have become good friends over the years with Radcliffe there every step on the way. Picture: HBO Colleagues such as Radcliffe are also interviewed, with Holmes saying they helped him “find the light in the darkest of places” after his accident.“This terrible thing happened to Dave, but I don’t want to talk as if his life is a tragedy,” Radcliffe said in the trailer.

