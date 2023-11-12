Hamilton: gap between median house and unit price

A handful of inner Brisbane suburbs where old money lingers and blocks are still big enough for a boat have been revealed as the most lucrative spots to cash in when swapping a house for a unit, with downsizers able to pocket over $1.5 million in profits. Based on the difference between median house and unit prices, Ascot, Hamilton and New Farm boast the biggest price gap, according to Domain’s latest House Price Report, with Ascot topping that list at $1.84 million.

There, the median house price is now $2.39 million, while the median unit price is $550,000. Next door in Hamilton, house medians lifted a slight 1.8 per cent to $2.3 million over the year to September and unit medians bucked the citywide trend to drop 5.5 per cent to $525,000, creating a difference of $1,775,000. In New Farm, house medians are $2.35 million compared to $800,000 for unit medians – a difference of $1.55 millio

