Hamas Promises to Release Russian Hostages

Hamas called Russia its “closest friend” and promised to release eight Russian hostages kidnapped by its gunmen from Israel. Mousa Abu Marzouk, a Hamas political leader, said his officials were now looking for the Russian-Israeli dual nationals in Gaza after the Kremlin handed him a list of captives. “We are very attentive to this list and we will handle it carefully because we look at Russia as our closest friend,” he told Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency.

” Hamas has so far only released four hostages out of more than 230 that its gunmen captured during raids into Israel on October 7. About 1400 people were killed in the raids. Abu Marzouk led a Hamas delegation on Thursday to Moscow, where he praised Vladimir Putin’s “highly valued” stance on the Israel-Gaza war. Putin has blamed the West for the war and said that Israel should drop plans to invade Gaza.

