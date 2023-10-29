Hamas Militants' Raw Footage Reveals Atrocities in Gaza

It begins on that early Saturday morning, October 7, as Hamas militants pile into the back of white pickup trucks while the sun is still rising, AK-47s slung around their chests.

Friday was the first time the video has been shown outside of Israel, though a CNN reporter had already seen a version shown to reporters located within Israel. The IDF's apparent intention is to underscore the scope of the massacre and to remind the world of the atrocities committed by Hamas as Israel's government tries to build support for its ground campaign in Gaza, which Israeli officials have warned will be long and difficult.An Israeli soldier takes a position in Kibbutz Kfar Azza, after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel and several kibbutzum near the Gaza-Israel border.

One shoots the tyres out of an ambulance parked near the front, ensuring that any survivors can't be transported to safety later. They show militants setting cars on fire and then gathering around for a selfie, smiling as if they're at a tailgate.In Netiv HaAsara, a small town that sits on the Gaza border, a man and his three sons are awoken by the attack, all still in their underwear. headtopics.com

At the Nova music festival, where at least 260 bodies were found, you see as the panic sets in when revellers realise they are being attacked.

Israel-Hamas war: The victory Hamas has already won Hamas is not as exposed as the Islamic State — not even close. Hamas and its terrorists have held or expanded their popular support across the Muslim world. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel has no choice but to destroy HamasThe Western world shirks difficult decisions out of misguided equivocating. Israel can have no such qualms. Read more ⮕

Hamas says it will respond 'with full force' as Israel intensifies attacks in GazaThe Palestinian militant group said its fighters were clashing with Israel i troops in northeastern Gaza . Internet and mobile phone services were cut off in the region, a local telecoms firm said, as Israel ramped up air and ground attacks. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel LIVE UPDATES: Israeli military says it will expand into GazaAustralia abstained because the resolution did not recognise terror group Hamas as the perpetrator of the October 7 attack; Iran and its proxies in Syria fire back at US airstrikes; Israel i ground forces expand offensive; Gaza internet cut. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel LIVE UPDATES: Israeli military says it will expand into Gaza Hamas said its fighters were clashing with Israel i troops in border areas after airstrikes largely cut it off from the outside world. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel LIVE UPDATES: Israeli military says it will expand into Gaza Hamas said its fighters were clashing with Israel i troops in border areas after airstrikes largely cut it off from the outside world. UN warns the Gaza strip is “being strangled”. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕