Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of Gaza

Israel’s military has told international news organisations Reuters and Agence France Presse that it cannot guarantee the safety of their journalists operating in the Gaza Strip, under Israeli bombardment and siege for almost three weeks. Gaza, a Palestinian enclave run by the militant group Hamas, has been under bombardment since Oct. 7 when Hamas gunmen burst through the Gaza border into Israel and killed some 1,400 people.

Hamas did not immediately comment when asked about the IDF’s allegation that it put military operations near where journalists in Gaza are known to be based. Reuters could not verify how many other news organizations operating in Gaza had received the same letter from the IDF. The IDF did not have any immediate comment. Reuters and AFP said they were very concerned about the safety of journalists in Gaza.

