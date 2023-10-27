Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of Gaza

The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority. Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the Israel-Hamas war as of Oct.

27, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups: 1400 - Number of Israelis killed 7326 - Number of Palestinians killed 5,431 - Number of Israeli’s injured 18,967 - Number of Palestinians injured 250,000 - Number of Israelis displaced 1.

Explosions from continuous airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City for hours after nightfall, largely cutting it off from the outside world. The Biden administration is pressing Israel to use aircraft and special operations forces to carry out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets.

