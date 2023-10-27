Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of Gaza

Iran’s foreign minister warned that new fronts would open against the US if it keeps up unequivocal support for Israel, and said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government would regret its actions if it proceeds with a full-scale invasion. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian declined to detail the consequences Iran might have in store.

“The US side has to decide — does it want to intensify the war?” Amirabdollahian spoke less than a day after the US said that it had conducted military strikes on two Syrian facilities linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that had been used for attacks against US troops in the region. US officials have said they don’t have evidence that Iran explicitly ordered those attacks but they hold Iran responsible because it supports groups that carried them out.

Explosions from continuous airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City for hours after nightfall, largely cutting it off from the outside world.

