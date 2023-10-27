Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of Gaza

The UN General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution Friday calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza leading to a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

It was the first UN response to Hamas’ surprise October 7 attacks on Israel and Israel’s ongoing military response and vow to obliterate Hamas. The 193-member world body adopted the resolution by a vote of 120-14 with 45 abstentions after rejecting a Canadian amendment backed by the United States to unequivocally condemn the October 7 “terrorist attacks” by Hamas and demand the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas.

