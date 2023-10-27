Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of Gaza

Newly installed Speaker Mike Johnson confronts critical early tests with an emergency aid request for Ukraine and Israel and a mid-November funding deadline to keep open the US government — all made more difficult by House Republicans’ ideological divide. The 51-year-old Republican, a little-known congressman until he rose to lead the House, has no track record in high-level Washington negotiations.

Bloomberg Intelligence now rates the odds of a government shutdown starting November 18 at 30 per cent, predicting conservatives will allow Johnson more discretion initially, but with the risk of a fiscal impasse rising next year. While there is broad support for both Israel and Ukraine in Congress, more than half of the House GOP, including Johnson, voted last month against new Ukraine aid.

