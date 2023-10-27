Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of Gaza

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, WHO director general said the global agency has lost touch with its staff in Gaza, with health facilities, health workers and the rest of its humanitarian partners on the ground. “This siege makes me gravely concerned for their safety and the immediate health risks of vulnerable patients,” Mr Tedros said. “We urge immediate protection of all civilians and full humanitarian access.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, WHO director general said the global agency has lost touch with its staff in Gaza, with health facilities, health workers and the rest of its humanitarian partners on the ground. “This siege makes me gravely concerned for their safety and the immediate health risks of vulnerable patients,” Mr Tedros said. “We urge immediate protection of all civilians and full humanitarian access.”

Hamas Israel: Israel predicts a difficult ground offensive in GazaDefence Minister Yoav Gallant said the aim of the pending ground offensive will be to destroy the vast network of tunnels used by Hamas. Read more ⮕

