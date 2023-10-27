Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of Gaza

Gold rose through $US2000 an ounce for the first time since May as concerns over conflict in the Middle East outweigh the impact of high bond yields. At 3.07pm in New York on Friday, gold was up 1.2 per cent to $US2008.40. The precious metal has jumped about 9 per cent since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, bouncing back from a seven-month low as demand for haven assets increased.

Gold’s recent bounce leaves the metal increasingly disconnected from one of its traditional trading dynamics: with inflation-adjusted Treasury yields at the highest in over a decade, non-interest-bearing bullion should typically come under massive selling pressure. Yet the relationship has appeared to unravel over the past year, as a combination of central-bank demand and haven buying kept prices elevated - and reasonably range-bound - for months, even as real interest rates spiked.

