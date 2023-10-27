Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of Gaza

The Biden administration is urging Israel to rethink its plans for a major ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and instead to opt for a more “surgical” operation using aircraft and special operations forces carrying out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets and infrastructure, according to five US officials familiar with the discussions.

In a moment when many Israelis feel rage and grief over the October 7 Hamas attacks, there has been considerable public pressure on Israeli officials to mount a sweeping ground incursion into Gaza. But US officials have urged Israel to undertake a critical assessment of whether that actually would achieve the goal of eradicating Hamas, given the territory’s dense urban landscape and Hamas’s extensive network of tunnels.

