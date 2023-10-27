Hamas-Israel: The dice are loaded against a Middle East solution

Hezbollah, with 150,000 rockets pointed at Israel from its redoubts in Lebanon, did not attack Israel. Iran, the puppet-master of the anti-Israeli militant groups, did not seek to ratchet up the tension. The US, with its own history of impulsive misadventures in the Middle East, counselled caution.

A mixture of raw emotion and inexorable political logic may yet push tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers into the rubble of Gaza City, to engage hand-to-hand with the 30,000fighters of Hamas. But with every day that passes, the strategic myopia of an Israeli invasion becomes more apparent.

The hostage crisis seems to be following all the standard diplomatic protocols. It's a far cry from the unprecedentedly gruesome scenes of Hamas butchery and carnage in the kibbutzim on October 7, or the equally unprecedented scale of Israel's aerial pulverising of whole neighbourhoods in Gaza City.

Polls suggest that up to 80 per cent of Israelis hold him responsible for the security failures that allowed Hamas to break through the ultra-high-tech Gaza fence and terrorise the nearby population. If Netanyahu shares that assessment of his likely fate, it becomes harder to predict his decision-making, and that of the politicians who fancy succeeding him.

But much to Hamas' frustration, street protests across the Arab world have been smaller than they might have expected, and the support from Iran, Hezbollah and elsewhere has been tepid. Many regional leaders, meanwhile, will be disconcerted at Hamas' ability to disrupt their carefully orchestrated rebalancing of the Middle East in the wake of Washington's growing absenteeism. What's more, the group's biggest supporters are Qatar and Iran, both of whom are viewed with suspicion by Sunni Arab countries.

