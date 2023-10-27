Hamas Israel LIVE UPDATES: Israeli military says it will expand into Gaza

The Israeli military says its ground forces will expand their activities in Gaza overnightMultiple explosions from Israeli airstrikes tore into northern Gaza on overnightInternet and phone communications in the Gaza Strip were cut, following the heavy round of Israeli airstrikes that lit up the night sky over the darkened territory.

The UN General Assembly approved its first nonbinding resolution on Friday calling for a “humanitarian truce”. White House National Security spokesman John Kirby refused to comment on Israel saying its ground forces were expanding activity in Gaza.Kirby said the US is still evaluating the impact of airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias and “we will not hesitate to take further actions in our own self-defence.

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaThe Biden administration is pressing Israel to use aircraft and special operations forces to carry out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets. Read more ⮕

