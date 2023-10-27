Hamas Israel: Israel predicts a difficult ground offensive in Gaza

Israeli forces conducted another ground raid in Gaza in advance of an expected invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory that the country’s defence minister said would come soon.

Khan Younis, Gaza Strip | An early morning airstrike killed at least two people in a Gaza neighbourhood where several homes were damaged or destroyed. A woman who survived the attack gestured toward a pile of cinderblocks that had toppled, saying she and the 19 others who survived had to search for each other through a cloud of dust. Nine children huddled on cushions on the other side of the room.

Asked if Iran will retaliate, Kirby said, “It’s not uncommon for them to strike back. If they do, we’ll absolutely do what we have to do to protect our troops and our facilities.”Speaking about the Israel-Hamas war and the timing of a ground offensive that Israel has announced, Kirby said that “we’re not dictating terms to” the Israelis. headtopics.com

The medical supplies are enough to treat between 1000 and 5000 people, the ICRC said, and the water purification tablets can treat 50,000 litres of water.“This crucial humanitarian assistance is a small dose of relief, but it’s not enough,” said Fabrizio Carboni, the ICRC’s regional director. “Our surgical team and medical supplies will help relieve the extreme pressure on Gaza’s doctors and nurses. But safe, sustained humanitarian access is urgently needed.

The Iranian official also met with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who serves as the Kremlin envoy for the Middle East.Paris | French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna says that at least some of the nine French citizens who have been missing since the October 7 attack on Israel are being held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza. headtopics.com

