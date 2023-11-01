Hamas is stealing fuel from Gaza hospitals, intercepted audio reveals

ð´IDF exposes a conversation between a commander of Hamasâs Western Jabaliya Battalion and a Gazan resident, with the participation of the director of the Indonesian Hospital about how Hamas steals fuel from hospitals at the expense of Gazan civiliansThe citizen replied he was told hours earlier by Abu Ahmad from the Ministry of Finance that Hamas could take diesel from the northern Gaza hospital.

“Abu Ahmad spoke with me yesterday and told me to fill up at the Indonesian ", the citizen said.The IDF has released an audio recording, exposing how Hamas is stealing fuel from Gaza’s hospitals. Picture: Getty Images.

The doctor replied there was no fuel left to give them, because other members of Hamas had already been there the previous night to “fill up”. “The Ministry of Finance official told me last night that I should fill up for him (Hamas) only if he needs to move at night”, Dr. A'ataf said.

“I said to him that the hospital has 600 litres in the supply. Hamas told me to fill up with 600 litres for them.” “For God’s sake, fill it up for him now. People are pressuring us. They’ll start shooting us!” the Gazan resident replies.

Hospitals in the region are suffering from a critical shortage of fuel, with the United Nations warning its health system is on the brink of collapse. On Wednesday, the only hospital offering cancer treatment in the besieged region has been forced to close after running out of fuel, Palestinian health authorities said.

THEAGE: Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, IDF troops battle HamasFootage of the scene from Al-Jazeera TV showed at least four large craters where buildings once stood, amid a large swath of rubble surrounded by partially collapsed structures.

