Mr Morgan spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson about the ongoing brutal Israel-Hamas war. The Sky News Australia host said it is"utterly heartbreaking" to see the thousands of children in Gaza being killed who have"nothing obviously, to do with this".

Mr Morgan said"fairly apocalyptic" scenes are now being witnessed in Gaza as Israeli forces continue to try and attack Hamas terrorists. Discussing the issue, Dr Peterson said, “Palestine is a reality that isn’t going to go away and Israel’s a reality that isn’t going to go away".

Clinical psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson has examined the ongoing brutal war between Israel and Hamas during an insightful and confronting wide-ranging interview with Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan.

