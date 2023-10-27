Mosab Hassan Yousef, the eldest son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, says people in Gaza will celebrate the removal of the terror group.

“Once Hamas is removed from power, we are going to witness people celebrating in Gaza,” Mr Yousef told Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan. “The people of Gaza are oppressed for so long - they had to endure siege, they had to endure violence and many wars for the sake of Hamas’ lust for power.”The conflict began after Hamas won the 2006 Palestinian legislative election.

