Hamas claims hostages killed in Israel’s air strikes

| Israel’s campaign of air strikes has killed hostages being held in Gaza, militant group Hamas has claimed, as Israeli forces carried out a targeted raid in the north of the Palestinian enclave.crossed the border into Gaza on Thursday night (AEDT) in the biggest raid so far as Israel Defence Forces prepare for a ground invasion to destroy Hamas militants who carried out the October 7 attacks that killed 1400 people.

Hamas, listed as a terrorist group by Australia, the US and the UK, released a 212-page document listing the names of what it said werein Gaza killed by Israeli bombing. The move came after US President Joe Biden joined Israeli officials in questioning Hamas’ daily death-toll tally.

The raid involved less than a brigade of soldiers which did not go much more than a kilometre into Gaza, said Richard Hecht, a spokesman for the military. He said the main resistance encountered was anti-tank missiles. Armoured vehicles crossed the fortified border and blew up buildings, a military video showed.“Tanks and infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts,” it said. headtopics.com

Mr Netanyahu has been under domestic and international pressure over his war plans. Hardliners in his government are demanding tougher action, but world leaders are urging Israel to delay the long-expected ground operation in Gaza to allow time for hostage negotiations.The US has asked Israel to hold off so it can better deploy air defence systems to the region, amid concerns that the war between Israel and Hamas risks triggering a wider conflict, and to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

With no sign of a let-up in Gaza, the foreign ministers of Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates condemned what they called the targeting of civilians and violations of international law. headtopics.com

