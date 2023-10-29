Hamas Blocks Foreign Nationals from Leaving Gaza

Hamas is blocking foreign nationals from leaving Gaza, the United States said on Sunday (Monday AEDT), as Israel sent more troops into the strip to join a ground offensive. Britain was working to rescue trapped citizens as civil disorder and looting broke out at UN aid warehouses in besieged Gaza. American officials said that Israel and Egypt were prepared to let foreigners leave the Strip which is under heavy Israeli bombardment, but Hamas had refused.

There are 88 Australians in Gaza who are unable to leave, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Monday. Jake Sullivan, the White House’s chief security adviser, said: “The Egyptians are prepared to let Americans and other foreign nationals out of Gaza. The Israelis have no issue with that. But Hamas is preventing their departure and making a series of demands.

Israel-Hamas war: The victory Hamas has already won Hamas is not as exposed as the Islamic State — not even close. Hamas and its terrorists have held or expanded their popular support across the Muslim world. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel has no choice but to destroy HamasThe Western world shirks difficult decisions out of misguided equivocating. Israel can have no such qualms. Read more ⮕

US says burden on Israel to distinguish between Hamas, Gaza civilians Israel must protect innocent Gaza residents by distinguishing between Hamas militants and civilians in the Palestinian territory, the White House warned Sunday ahead of a call between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Read more ⮕

Hamas Engages Israeli Troops in Gaza, Belittles Reports of Advances Israel signals intent to encircle Gaza 's main city as it expands ground incursions. UNRWA staff casualties rise. Hamas fires mortars against Israel i forces. Read more ⮕

Hamas Engages Israeli Troops in Gaza, Belittles Reports of Advances Israel signals intent to encircle Gaza 's main city as it expands ground incursions. UNRWA staff casualties rise. Hamas fires mortars against Israel i forces. Read more ⮕

Hamas Engages Israeli Troops in Gaza, Dismisses Reports of Deep Advances Israel signals intent to encircle Gaza 's main city as it expands ground incursions. UNRWA staff casualties rise. Hamas fires mortars against Israel i forces and claims to have hit Israel i tanks. Read more ⮕