Hamas Attack on Israel Enters One Month, Death Toll Rises

Tomorrow will mark one month since Hamas launched an attack on Israel, killing more than 1,400 people and taking more than 230 hostage. The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says almost 10,000 people there have now been killed in the conflict. Israel's military said 29 of its soldiers have died in the ground operation.

